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Trump’s Achilles Heel
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220 views • October 19, 2021
Hips News w. Special guest Shawty.
Together we will dive into Trump’s Achilles Heel. The breakdown and meaning behind what operation “Wrap Speed” really stands for.
At this moment we will touch base as we will take a look and the Symbolic Imagery as well as the historical meaning in this brief but impactful episode.
Together we will dive into Trump’s Achilles Heel. The breakdown and meaning behind what operation “Wrap Speed” really stands for.
At this moment we will touch base as we will take a look and the Symbolic Imagery as well as the historical meaning in this brief but impactful episode.
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