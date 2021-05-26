5/26/2021 The US Should Impose Sanctions Against the CCP

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Abstract: Lindsey Graham—-To find out the truth about the COVID19 origin, just wishing the US intelligence community to get it done in 90 days is not enough. The US should challenge the world to come together and impose those sanctions against the CCP regime. This is the only way the international community can achieve this goal.