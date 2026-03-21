BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 21 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1490 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • Yesterday

March 21, 2026

rt.com


Iran releases footage of its drones targeting Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv after Israel confirmed at least three planes were hit there. Even as it keeps bombing Iran, the US lifts sanctions on the Islamic Republic's oil shipments - for the first time in 30 years - in a bid to avoid a global market collapse. The illusion of Trans-Atlantic unity fades, as Donald Trump brands European NATO members 'cowards' for refusing to join his war on Iran. Thousands gather to mourn another top Iranian official killed by Israeli airstrikes - coming as the Islamic Republic's supreme leader delivers a national address, pledging to avenge all the dead.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

Keywords
iranamericaisraelwarrt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

China’s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

Laura Harris
Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Douglas Harrington
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
U.S. intelligence warns Pakistan&#8217;s missile program could one day target American soil

U.S. intelligence warns Pakistan’s missile program could one day target American soil

Willow Tohi
U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy