RT News - March 21 2026 2PM GMT

March 21, 2026

rt.com





Iran releases footage of its drones targeting Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv after Israel confirmed at least three planes were hit there. Even as it keeps bombing Iran, the US lifts sanctions on the Islamic Republic's oil shipments - for the first time in 30 years - in a bid to avoid a global market collapse. The illusion of Trans-Atlantic unity fades, as Donald Trump brands European NATO members 'cowards' for refusing to join his war on Iran. Thousands gather to mourn another top Iranian official killed by Israeli airstrikes - coming as the Islamic Republic's supreme leader delivers a national address, pledging to avenge all the dead.





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