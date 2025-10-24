The song launches with a bold, repetitive Oberheim OB-Xa synth riff that hooks instantly, layering atop a tight, punchy hard rock rhythm section, Verses ride energetic drums and steady bass, while choruses swell with soaring vocals, A harmonically dense, electrifying guitar solo explodes before returning to the driving synth-led groove for a euphoric, crowd-pleasing finish

Hey! I get up And nothing gets me down You got it tough I've seen the toughest around And I know Baby, just how you feel You've got to roll with the punches To get to what's real Oh, can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well Trump (Trump!) Might as well Trump Go ahead and Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and Trump Hello! Hey, you! Who said that? Baby, how you been? You say you don't know You won't know until you begin So can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and Trump Might as well Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and Trump Trump! Might as well Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and Trump Get it and Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and Trump Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!