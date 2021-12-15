President Trump Saves Children, Crimes Against Humanity Exposed and Demons!

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Matthew 19:14 |
But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
Philippians 1:29 |
For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
1 Samuel 10:27 |
But the children of Belial said, How shall this man save us? And they despised him, and brought him no presents. But he held his peace.
Ezra 2:42 |
The children of the porters: the children of Shallum, the children of Ater, the children of Talmon, the children of Akkub, the children of Hatita, the children of Shobai, in all an hundred thirty and nine.
2 Chronicles 5:10 |
There was nothing in the ark save the two tables which Moses put therein at Horeb, when the LORD made a covenant with the children of Israel, when they came out of Egypt.
Psalms 72:4 |
He shall judge the poor of the people, he shall save the children of the needy, and shall break in pieces the oppressor.
Isaiah 49:25 |
But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.
Mark 8:35 |
For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel's, the same shall save it.
Matthew 19:14 |
But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.
Luke 18:16 |
But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
Mark 10:14 |
But when Jesus saw it, he was much displeased, and said unto them, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn