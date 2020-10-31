© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RESTEZ CHEZ VOUS QUAND CELA DÉBUTERA, DIT L'ÉTERNEL !
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
670 views • October 31, 2020
Cette vidéo est une prophétie très importante et qui marquera le début d'une nouvelle ère dans le monde. Message de Dieu à PPMA - LES HERITIERS DE LA PAROLE DE DIEU.
Voir aussi : Fermeture des Églises, 22 octobre 2020, un message de Yahuwah donné à Sa prophétesse Line Antoine.https://www.brighteon.com/b310893b-3dbb-4468-9c35-479e836d4a9f
La Bible déclare dans Luc 1:37 « Car, rien n’est impossible à Dieu. »
Voir aussi : Fermeture des Églises, 22 octobre 2020, un message de Yahuwah donné à Sa prophétesse Line Antoine.https://www.brighteon.com/b310893b-3dbb-4468-9c35-479e836d4a9f
La Bible déclare dans Luc 1:37 « Car, rien n’est impossible à Dieu. »
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.