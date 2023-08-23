Some States sent their homeless people via one way tickets to Maui. Over 100 of them were burned alive in the fires - Someone needs to pay for this -I am focused on Lahaina news- More to follow

They should charge those involved with murder for sending those poor people to Maui.

On a brighter note, I am living in Medellin Colombia with my 35 yr old son Jeffrey and we are operating an Air B n B here in town and we also have a cannabis business. At this time, we are putting our 3 story 5 Bedroom 5 bath house on the market for rent from 6 months to 2 years. It is fully furnished and sits on a 13000 sq ft lot. We are asking 4k per month . Many Americans are moving here now. Should you like more info you can send me an e mail : [email protected] . Thank you

