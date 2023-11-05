Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
British Police Rewards Woke Mob Violently for Attacking Peaceful Man
channel image
Recharge Freedom
318 Subscribers
50 views
Published a day ago

Imagine attacking a peaceful man standing there during your pro-Hamas protest and and having the police subject him to moving him out of the way. That's what happened to Billboard Chris in London yesterday. It is a matter of incentives that will shape future behavior. You reward the evil doers for their actions, you will beget more of it.#billboardchris #hamas #hamasprotests #london #incentives


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
evilwokelondonassaulthamasincentivespeaceful protestbritish policebillboard chrispolice actionpro hamas rallyreward evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket