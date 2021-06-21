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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1089 - Jon Bieker - Police statement
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0 view • June 21, 2021
Three members of the group burst into She’s a Pistol and attempted to rob them, before getting into a shootout with Jon and Becky, who returned fire and wounded them, causing the group to flee. Two of the suspects were caught when they tried to gain entry to a nearby home.
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