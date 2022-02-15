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2/13/2022 Miles Guo: The COVID vaccine disaster is going to cause major political, military, and economic changes in the world. The CCP, Big Pharma, and those who are pushing the vaccine mandate are all going to be brought to justice. So fellow fighters, please rest assured