Russia & Taiwan: A New Missile Crisis 05/28/2024
The Prophecy Club
The world’s top Chipmakers can flip a “Kill Switch” should China invade Taiwan. China is facing challenges in manufacturing high-end chips, as “right now it’s all in Taiwan”. In other news, Taiwan is surrounded by China Navy. Chinese Government says it’s an “exercise”, but Taiwan believes an invasion is coming. Finally, we see that Russia’s Early-Warning Nuclear Missile Radar may have been attacked.


