Russia & Taiwan: A New Missile Crisis 05/28/2024

The world’s top Chipmakers can flip a “Kill Switch” should China invade Taiwan. China is facing challenges in manufacturing high-end chips, as “right now it’s all in Taiwan”. In other news, Taiwan is surrounded by China Navy. Chinese Government says it’s an “exercise”, but Taiwan believes an invasion is coming. Finally, we see that Russia’s Early-Warning Nuclear Missile Radar may have been attacked.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.