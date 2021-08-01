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Joe Biden PROVES Just How Much he Hates Cubans with this SICK Move
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250 views • August 01, 2021
Kipp Jones from The Western Journal reports, Over the weekend, the Coast Guard caught 27 refugees fleeing Cuba’s communist regime off the coast of Florida and promptly released them — back to where they came from.
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