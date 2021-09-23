We’ve all been lied to about self love and what it really looks like to love yourself.



Self love has nothing to do with selfies and social media.



Loving yourself is a process that never ends, and in the same way we are constantly changing and evolving, self love needs to keep up by changing and evolving with you.



Self love is about knowing yourself and accepting yourself for everything that you are. Self love is about integrating parts of yourself that may not agree with each other and finding out what it is that these parts can agree on.



One of the best ways to love yourself is to always speak your truth. When you remain silent, you’re doing a disservice to yourself. Your voice is just as important as my voice and honoring your voice is honoring your truth.



The more that your self love increases, the more your self expression increases. And the more your self expression increases, the more you’ll encourage others to speak their truth and also elevate their own self love.



Every thought we think, word we speak and action we take has a huge effect on everything around us. This is called the butterfly effect.



The butterfly effect is the idea that small, seemingly meaningless events may ultimately create much larger consequences.



Here’s an example of the butterfly effect;



You walk into a grocery store and on your way in you see a big sign at the entrance saying “masks required”. You reach into your pocket and put your mask on, even though you really don’t want to.



When you get to the produce section you see a man picking out bananas to put into his cart. This man looks up at you and smiles, and he’s not wearing a mask.



This inspires you to take off your mask. Which inspires other shoppers to take off their masks. This creates a chain reaction and eventually most people in the grocery store are not wearing masks.



And it goes even further. The customers refusing to wear a mask eventually put the area store manager in a bind. The grocery store now has to decide if they’re going to begin to deny entry to shoppers who refuse to wear a mask and at the same time lose money from losing their customers business; or decide if they’re going to ease up with their mask rule.



They eventually decide to change the sign from saying “masks required” to “masks recommended”.



When the corporate manager attends a city hall meeting the next week, he relays his dilemma with city officials who then ultimately decide to lift the “mask mandate” that was in place for the entire county.



And it all started because of this one man in the produce department, who was practicing self love, living and speaking in his own truth.



Imagine how quickly the world could transform if we all practiced self love every day and allowed the butterfly effect to take it’s natural course!



I’ve written a hypnotic script on self love and I hope you’ll listen to it as much as you need to so you can began to truly know what it is to love yourself and live in your own truth every day.



Stay tuned and get ready to go into trance

❤️



#selflove #hypnosis #selfhypnosis