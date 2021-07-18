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[GRAPHENE IN VACCINES] LA QUINTA COLUMNA ON NEUROMODULATION AND BRAIN DYSFUNCTION TSUNAMI
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65 views • July 18, 2021
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/neuromodulation-and-brain-dysfunction-tsunami.html
La Quinta Columna devoted time explaining more about the tsunami of neurological dysfunctions announced by the globalist media, dysfunctions derived from the damage caused by graphene oxide and electromagnetic frequencies in the GHz range.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
La Quinta Columna devoted time explaining more about the tsunami of neurological dysfunctions announced by the globalist media, dysfunctions derived from the damage caused by graphene oxide and electromagnetic frequencies in the GHz range.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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