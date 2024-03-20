For generations, trade craft has been taught through an apprenticeship, and research is the trade craft of the Scholar. It is a process that takes time, effort and resources to complete regardless of the value of the output. Often, students are left to discover this ‘process’ for themselves and the experience can be quite daunting for the brightest of individuals. It does not have to be this way. Elite Mentoring teaches you step by step how to "crush college" and become a true scholar in a very short time. Start your journey today with this proven program.

