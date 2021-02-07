TruNews - 7/2/21*

Jul 2, 2021HUNTER BIDEN INVESTED IN FIRM LINKED TO FAUCI’S PAL DASZAK AND WUHAN LABCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, while powerful media outlets like Fox News are asking the White House about the price of hot dogs, host Edward Szall and the team continue to report on how NATO is provoking the Russian Bear. Specifically, the West is using the nation of Belarus as their leverage through repeated coup attempts.Later, there is a hard connection between Hunter Biden, the Eco Health Alliance, and the Wuhan COVID Lab.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (07/02/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror