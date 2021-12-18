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Weather patents: Where the Disaster makers are to be located
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217 views • December 18, 2021
Everyone probably feels that the weather is no longer behaving normally and that something urgently needs to change. But the question is, are the approaches and solutions proposed by German climate activist Luisa Neubauer correct, or are we rowing straight into the next catastrophe? Does the whole of humanity really belong in the dock for causing disasters, or where do the disaster makers really sit?
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