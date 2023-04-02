Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Global Alert News - #399 - Dane Wigington
81 views
channel image
TruthBeTold
Published 21 hours ago |

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 1, 2023.

Dane covers the insane and deliberate destruction of the Californian food crops for this spring carried out by the devastating climate engineering operations. This is also happening in India, Chili, and affecting the entire planet. This week includes reports of the supposed flesh eating bacteria the health "industry" wants us to be afraid of...rightly or wrongly. Plus, salmon fishing season canceled due to extremely low salmon population.

Keywords
salmonsea lionsclear cuttingcoal ashddtdumpingtrees dyingplankton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket