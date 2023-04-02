Global Alert News - #399 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 1, 2023.
Dane covers the insane and deliberate destruction of the Californian food crops for this spring carried out by the devastating climate engineering operations. This is also happening in India, Chili, and affecting the entire planet. This week includes reports of the supposed flesh eating bacteria the health "industry" wants us to be afraid of...rightly or wrongly. Plus, salmon fishing season canceled due to extremely low salmon population.
