DEFYING THE COMING STORM

There were 2 Occasions that Christ Jesus Conquered the Storms. The first is in Matthew 8 when He was with the disciples but asleep on the Boat, the second was in Matthew 14 when the disciples was in the middle of the sea when He walked on water towards them. These 2 incidents are symbolic of Christ and His people, Matthew 8 represents Christ on earth, Matthew 14 signifies Christ before His return. With chaos raging in the "seas" of nations today and His people tossed about in the waves, are we about to see CHRIST WALKING ON THE TROUBLED SEAS TOWARDS US? Tune in to find out more. Discover what GOD HAS FOR YOU AT THIS MOMENT OF GLOBAL CRISIS.