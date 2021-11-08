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SMHP: Satanic Ritual Travis Scott 'Astroworld' Concert Exposed (Part 4) [08.11.2021]
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512 views • November 08, 2021
Systematic Planned Satanic Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Sacrifices in Plain Sight Exposed...
Note: 'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?
Signs & Symbols Rule The World - Educate Yourselves! -
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/signs-and-symbols-truth
You may not agree with everything from the content producers SMHP share.
Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos/links.
--
Origonal title: 'Wake Up Parents - They Want Your Children!'
Shaking My Head Productions - 24937 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7b3hxf57LLHH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
Note: 'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?
Signs & Symbols Rule The World - Educate Yourselves! -
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/signs-and-symbols-truth
You may not agree with everything from the content producers SMHP share.
Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos/links.
--
Origonal title: 'Wake Up Parents - They Want Your Children!'
Shaking My Head Productions - 24937 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7b3hxf57LLHH/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
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