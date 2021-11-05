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Cop26 Globalists Enjoy Meat While Telling You to Eat Bugs [03.11.2021
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60 views • November 05, 2021
'Mealworms for you, burgers for them.'
The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November 2021. The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Cop26&;t=h_&ia=currency
63,761 views Nov 3, 2021
Anything Goes - 131K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FWcx97YfWUY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November 2021. The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The UK is committed to working with all countries and joining
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Cop26&;t=h_&ia=currency
63,761 views Nov 3, 2021
Anything Goes - 131K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FWcx97YfWUY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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