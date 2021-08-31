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CONTROVERSIAL AUTOPSY REVEALS LINK TO COVID VACCINE
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195 views • August 31, 2021
Within 24 hours of her first #Covid19 vaccine, Marty’s healthy, 86-year-old mother was found dead. After pushback from doctors and the coroner, he paid for an independent autopsy and the results were eye opening.
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