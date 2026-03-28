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RT's Steve Sweeney: "Hezbollah launches a record 87 operations as Taybeh turns into a 'graveyard for the Merkava' with 21 tanks targeted by the Lebanese resistance fighters in a 24 hour period - Israel’s heaviest tank losses in over 40 years."
Source @RT
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