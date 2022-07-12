Blinken to Japan To Mourn Abe, Hails Abe As ‘Man of Vision’

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https://gnews.org/post/ps877e95
07/11/2022 AFP News Agency: Blinken hails Abe as ‘man of vision’ after offering condolences, saying U.S. and Japan are not only allies, also are friends