“His goal should have been, first and foremost, to protect his people. Land can be negotiated, but life is non-negotiable.”

Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu calls out Zelensky for prioritizing war over diplomacy, questioning Ukraine’s corruption, the suppression of elections, and the countless lives lost.

“How many times has Mr. Zelensky asked for dialogue before asking for weapons? Never.”

He warns that Kiev is just a pawn in a larger geopolitical game, sacrificing its people for the interests of global powers. A rare voice of reason from within the EU.