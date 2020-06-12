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American Revolution 2.0
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48 views • June 12, 2020
In today's video I discuss Antifa's plan to come into suburban and rural areas of America to cause chaos and how it is time for Americans to be alert and protect their communities. Plus I will be sharing articles once again exposing George Soros a.k.a. George Schwartz and how the MSM is dispensing disinformation in order to fuel racial division.
REFERENCE LINKS:
DHS Finally Declare Antifa ‘Terrorist Organization:
https://newspunch.com/dhs-antifa-terrorist-organization/
Antifa is a terrorist group in the blood-soaked Bolshevik tradition:
https://theduran.com/antifa-is-a-terrorist-group-in-the-blood-soaked-bolshevik-tradition/
Top 10 Reasons George Soros Is Dangerous:
https://humanevents.com/2011/04/02/top-10-reasons-george-soros-is-dangerous/
George Floyd’s Family Petitions United Nations to Help Disarm Police in the United States:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
Number of people shot to death by the police in the United States from 2017 to 2020, by race:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/
George Soros Is REALLY George Schwartz And 10 More Terrifying Things We Learned From Glenn Beck's Expose:
https://www.businessinsider.com/glenn-beck-george-soros-is-really-george-schwartz-2010-11?op=1
Be sure to subscribe to my content on these other platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
REFERENCE LINKS:
DHS Finally Declare Antifa ‘Terrorist Organization:
https://newspunch.com/dhs-antifa-terrorist-organization/
Antifa is a terrorist group in the blood-soaked Bolshevik tradition:
https://theduran.com/antifa-is-a-terrorist-group-in-the-blood-soaked-bolshevik-tradition/
Top 10 Reasons George Soros Is Dangerous:
https://humanevents.com/2011/04/02/top-10-reasons-george-soros-is-dangerous/
George Floyd’s Family Petitions United Nations to Help Disarm Police in the United States:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
Number of people shot to death by the police in the United States from 2017 to 2020, by race:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/585152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police-by-race/
George Soros Is REALLY George Schwartz And 10 More Terrifying Things We Learned From Glenn Beck's Expose:
https://www.businessinsider.com/glenn-beck-george-soros-is-really-george-schwartz-2010-11?op=1
Be sure to subscribe to my content on these other platforms:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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