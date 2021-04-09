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Friday April 9th 2021 Firing Line Michelle Dr Bill Deagle MD Answering Callers eMails Bernstein Israel Pfizer Vaccine Genocide Epoch Times Stolen 2020 Election Dr Carrie Madej Cyborg Mankind
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263 views • April 10, 2021
Friday April 9th 2021 Firing Line Michelle Dr Bill Deagle MD Answering Callers eMails Bernstein Israel Pfizer Vaccine Genocide Epoch Times Stolen 2020 Election Dr Carrie Madej Cyborg Mankind
Hour One Michelle Deagle CFO and Dr Bill Deagle MD CEO NutriMedicaldotcom Answers to Health Challenges by Phone and eMail
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Arizona Audits and Swing States Challenges to 2020 Presidential Elections Mike Lindell Interview Soon with Josh, John W Spring Voter Fraud Trump Return with Samuel Council Parallel Mannah Financial and Encrypted Barter and New Health System with Quantum Scanners, Mineralized Food, NutriMeds for Optimized Health and Epigenetic Frequency Therapy SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR etc.
Hour Three Epoch Times Expose of Votger Fraud VIdeo, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMRMiCbgJY, - with Audio of John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Commentary Analysis and Predictions of Trump Return in 2021 AND Dr Carrie Madej DO Review of Co Cyberntetic GDELT Matrix Mark of Beast Training Woke System of Satanic Elite Clarrified Technically by Dr Bill Deagle MD
Hour One Michelle Deagle CFO and Dr Bill Deagle MD CEO NutriMedicaldotcom Answers to Health Challenges by Phone and eMail
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Arizona Audits and Swing States Challenges to 2020 Presidential Elections Mike Lindell Interview Soon with Josh, John W Spring Voter Fraud Trump Return with Samuel Council Parallel Mannah Financial and Encrypted Barter and New Health System with Quantum Scanners, Mineralized Food, NutriMeds for Optimized Health and Epigenetic Frequency Therapy SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR etc.
Hour Three Epoch Times Expose of Votger Fraud VIdeo, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMRMiCbgJY, - with Audio of John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Commentary Analysis and Predictions of Trump Return in 2021 AND Dr Carrie Madej DO Review of Co Cyberntetic GDELT Matrix Mark of Beast Training Woke System of Satanic Elite Clarrified Technically by Dr Bill Deagle MD
Hour One Michelle Deagle CFO and Dr Bill Deagle MD CEO NutriMedicaldotcom Answers to Health Challenges by Phone and eMail
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Arizona Audits and Swing States Challenges to 2020 Presidential Elections Mike Lindell Interview Soon with Josh, John W Spring Voter Fraud Trump Return with Samuel Council Parallel Mannah Financial and Encrypted Barter and New Health System with Quantum Scanners, Mineralized Food, NutriMeds for Optimized Health and Epigenetic Frequency Therapy SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR etc.
Hour Three Epoch Times Expose of Votger Fraud VIdeo, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMRMiCbgJY, - with Audio of John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Commentary Analysis and Predictions of Trump Return in 2021 AND Dr Carrie Madej DO Review of Co Cyberntetic GDELT Matrix Mark of Beast Training Woke System of Satanic Elite Clarrified Technically by Dr Bill Deagle MD
Hour One Michelle Deagle CFO and Dr Bill Deagle MD CEO NutriMedicaldotcom Answers to Health Challenges by Phone and eMail
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Arizona Audits and Swing States Challenges to 2020 Presidential Elections Mike Lindell Interview Soon with Josh, John W Spring Voter Fraud Trump Return with Samuel Council Parallel Mannah Financial and Encrypted Barter and New Health System with Quantum Scanners, Mineralized Food, NutriMeds for Optimized Health and Epigenetic Frequency Therapy SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR etc.
Hour Three Epoch Times Expose of Votger Fraud VIdeo, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMRMiCbgJY, - with Audio of John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD Commentary Analysis and Predictions of Trump Return in 2021 AND Dr Carrie Madej DO Review of Co Cyberntetic GDELT Matrix Mark of Beast Training Woke System of Satanic Elite Clarrified Technically by Dr Bill Deagle MD
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