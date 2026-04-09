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Authorities in Islamabad have blocked the city's main roads ahead of the arrival of US & Iranian delegations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The authorities in Islamabad have blocked the city's main roads ahead of the arrival of US and Iranian delegations, reports a TASS correspondent.

All entrances to the Serena Hotel, where the delegations are scheduled to be accommodated, are closed. This area is under special control by security forces.

UPDATE:  The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan has deleted a tweet announcing that an Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad. An official at the Iranian embassy told AFP the message was removed due to a “timing” issue, stating, “we were not supposed to publish it,” without confirming whether the delegation is still expected.

Meanwhile, Iran says it will only participate in upcoming peace talks in Islamabad if Israel halts its attacks on Lebanon. The deputy foreign minister added that any regional peace must include Lebanon, noting that Iran refrained from retaliating overnight after the United States urged Israel to stop the strikes, according to an ITV interview.

Adding:

Iranian President Pazeshkian:

“The repeated attacks by the Zionist entity on Lebanon constitute a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indication of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements. Continuing these attacks will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters.”

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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