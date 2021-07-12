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5G Tower Investigation Camelback East Phoenix Arizona
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102 views • July 12, 2021
This is part of my ongoing major investigation of 5 g towers. They are going up all over the world. Fake news and big tech claim these towers speed up cell service but the evidence points to more sinister purposes. These towers may be used for controlling smart houses, cars, appliances(internet of things). Even more disturbing they may be used for AI mass mind control and work with the covid jabs as a binary weapon global kill grid. For example, if a person's social credit score is not high enough, the 5g could activate nanotech in the mrna jabs to punish or even "terminate" people the system deems "Nonessential".
Note: Youtube censored this report.
Note: Youtube censored this report.
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