BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lion Strikes – Operation Epic Fury and the Dawn of the Golden Age
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
122 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen delivers a breathtaking tour of a world being reborn—from the surgical strikes of Operation Epic Fury in Iran to the financial resurrection of suppressed currencies, from the dismantling of the education bureaucracy to the exorcism of the American food supply.


President Trump's announcement of major combat operations in Iran is not the beginning of another forever war—it is the end of a 47-year hostage situation. As the ayatollahs' reign crumbles, Trump's message to the Iranian people is clear: "Rise up. America stands with you." This is not occupation. It is liberation.


Meanwhile, the financial system is undergoing its own resurrection. The Iraqi dinar and Vietnamese dong—long mocked as worthless—are now being restored to their true value under Section 122 of the Trade Act. The math is staggering: 40 million dinar at a fixed rate of $2.29 equals over $9 billion. This is not a fluctuation. It is a fixed restoration. The wealth of the wicked, stored up for the righteous.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irantrumpliberationkristy allenjohn michael chamberswealth transfersection 122operation epic furyayatollahsiraqi dinarvietnamese dongcurrency restoration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward &#8220;open war&#8221; as ceasefire crumbles

Pakistan and Afghanistan edge toward “open war” as ceasefire crumbles

Belle Carter
From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm &#8211; The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm – The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure

Mike Adams
The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap

Mike Adams
The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy