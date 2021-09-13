Sean Parnell, Retired Army Infantry Captain- Elite 10th Mountain Division w Seb Gorka

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"I served in Afghanistan. Biden is lying."
For this edition of One on One, Sebastian talks to Army veteran, author, and U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania Sean Parnell about his campaign, his experience in Afghanistan, and how Biden is lying about his mishandling of the withdrawal.
Father, decorated combat veteran, New York Times best-selling author, and speaker. Retired Army Infantry Captain with the Elite 10th Mountain Division and veteran of 485 days of fierce fighting along the Afghan-Pakistan border, Sean Parnell's unique leadership skills welded his platoon into one of the most fierce and effective American fighting units in modern history...
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!