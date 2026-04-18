Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf - "When a US minesweeper came, we stood firm & confronted them" - he said today

The attempt to demine the Strait of Hormuz is considered a violation of the ceasefire, - the speaker of the Iranian parliament said.

The Iranians reminded that if even one mine countermeasures ship approaches the strait, fire will be opened.

Video:

BREAKING!! Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: (about 2 hours or so ago by now)

"The Strait is under the control of the Islamic Republic. When a minesweeper came, we stood firm and confronted them. We even went to the stage of engagement. They retreated."

In Islamabad, Ghalibaf told the Americans that their minesweeper would be fired upon if it did not move, the US asked for 15 minutes, and it was granted.

"What does blockade mean? Everyone comes and goes, but Iran doesn't go? What an incompetent and foolish decision. Is that even possible? If they do not abandon the blockade, traffic in the Strait will certainly be restricted."

Adding earlier this synopsis written - WSJ

The U.S. is preparing to seize Iran-linked tankers in international waters, the Wall Street Journal reports, as Washington looks to expand its operation beyond the Middle East.

According to WSJ, the move is aimed at forcing Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and make concessions on its nuclear program.

@DD Geopolitics

Adding:

That land in southern Lebanon promised to Israel 3000 years ago? Hezbollah didn’t get the memo

🔴 Hezbollah is stopping the Greater Israel project’s realization in Lebanon dead in its tracks, one rocket at a time, Kit Klarenberg writes in a new analysis, detailing the “heavy casualties and record equipment and vehicle losses” inflicted on the IDF in its latest campaign, and Israel’s failures on the diplomatic front.

🔴 The Iran ceasefire teased by Israeli media at the beginning of April demonstrated that earlier estimates about the 2024 war’s success had been “grossly overestimated” – and assumptions about 70-80% of Hezbollah’s rocket capabilities being destroyed shattered after the militia joined the Iran war.

💬 “Hezbollah remains a redoubtable adversary, which can” not only “independently, and in tandem with its Resistance comrades, thwart Tel Aviv’s seizure of Lebanese,” but “permanently expel Zionist settlers from northern Palestine” by making the place effectively unliveable, the observer points out.

🗣 “This wreaks havoc with Greater Israel’s construction, which Benjamin Netanyahu openly yearns to be his enduring political legacy, and literal ‘get out of jail free’ card,” Klarenberg stresses, highlighting Israel’s string of failures against Hezbollah going back to 1982 and Israel’s first invasion:

➡️ May 2000, when the IDF was forced to quit south Lebanon after a sustained and bloody guerrilla war

➡️ the “unprecedented battering” of Israeli troops got during the 2006 invasion

➡️ the failure of the 2024 collapse of the Assad government in Syria to stop Hezbollah’s allies from supplying them (as demonstrated during the current war)

➡️ March 27’s warning by Israel’s top general that the IDF was at risk of “collapsing in on itself” amid severe manpower shortages and multifront commitments, and the April 3 announcement that the “goal of disarming Hezbollah” is “unrealistic, as it would require the military to launch a full-scale invasion”

➡️ lack of success on the diplomatic front to convince Syria’s jihadist government from joining the Israeli war in Lebanon

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

The U.S. is prepared to resume military operations against Iran if negotiations fail to produce a breakthrough, Axios reports, citing sources.

According to the outlet, Donald Trump held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the state of talks with Iran.



