P.1 Mullein tea chat with EK MVI_2021-2merged

I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.