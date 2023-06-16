P.1 Mullein tea chat with EK MVI_2021-2merged

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9b16a487-d313-4a45-b089-297f6931ee95
I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.