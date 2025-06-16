Virtual Reality Opens Door to Digital Escapism and the Demonic Realm - Vicki Joy Anderson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is virtual reality safe? Does it pose a threat to our children? Does escaping into a world of fantasy open us up to spiritual attacks? Vicki Joy Anderson makes the case that social media, virtual reality, and escapism can have a dark side, tempting kids to remain immersed in a fantasy world where they can live out their wildest dreams - but it’s a trap. We need to embrace reality, she says, rather than focusing on what we wish we had. “We have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and be content with the life God gave us,” she declares. She also talks about the signs of dangerous dreaming, astral abduction, and scary out-of-body experiences triggered by trauma and kinks in our spiritual armor.
TAKEAWAYS
Learn to recognize the signs of dangerous dreaming so that you can wage a spiritual battle against it in the morning
Meditate on things that are excellent and praiseworthy, as the Bible commands (Phil. 4:8)
When we are longing for something that is not ours, we’re just shaking our fist at God
VR tech is designed to keep kids in an altered state of consciousness and get them hooked - opening the demonic realm
