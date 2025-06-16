Virtual Reality Opens Door to Digital Escapism and the Demonic Realm - Vicki Joy Anderson

Is virtual reality safe? Does it pose a threat to our children? Does escaping into a world of fantasy open us up to spiritual attacks? Vicki Joy Anderson makes the case that social media, virtual reality, and escapism can have a dark side, tempting kids to remain immersed in a fantasy world where they can live out their wildest dreams - but it’s a trap. We need to embrace reality, she says, rather than focusing on what we wish we had. “We have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and be content with the life God gave us,” she declares. She also talks about the signs of dangerous dreaming, astral abduction, and scary out-of-body experiences triggered by trauma and kinks in our spiritual armor.









TAKEAWAYS





Learn to recognize the signs of dangerous dreaming so that you can wage a spiritual battle against it in the morning





Meditate on things that are excellent and praiseworthy, as the Bible commands (Phil. 4:8)





When we are longing for something that is not ours, we’re just shaking our fist at God





VR tech is designed to keep kids in an altered state of consciousness and get them hooked - opening the demonic realm









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge





🔗 CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/