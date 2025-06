Virtual Reality Opens Door to Digital Escapism and the Demonic Realm - Vicki Joy Anderson

Is virtual reality safe? Does it pose a threat to our children? Does escaping into a world of fantasy open us up to spiritual attacks? Vicki Joy Anderson makes the case that social media, virtual reality, and escapism can have a dark side, tempting kids to remain immersed in a fantasy world where they can live out their wildest dreams - but itโ€™s a trap. We need to embrace reality, she says, rather than focusing on what we wish we had. โ€œWe have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and be content with the life God gave us,โ€ she declares. She also talks about the signs of dangerous dreaming, astral abduction, and scary out-of-body experiences triggered by trauma and kinks in our spiritual armor.









TAKEAWAYS





Learn to recognize the signs of dangerous dreaming so that you can wage a spiritual battle against it in the morning





Meditate on things that are excellent and praiseworthy, as the Bible commands (Phil. 4:8)





When we are longing for something that is not ours, weโ€™re just shaking our fist at God





VR tech is designed to keep kids in an altered state of consciousness and get them hooked - opening the demonic realm









๐Ÿ› TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

They Only Come Out At Night book: https://bit.ly/44hxJge





๐Ÿ”— CONNECT WITH VICKI JOY ANDERSON

Website: https://www.vickijoyanderson.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vickijoyauthor/





๐Ÿ“ข THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom





๐Ÿ”— CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





๐Ÿ“บ WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





๐Ÿ“ฒ GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





๐Ÿ’ต SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/