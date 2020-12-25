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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 72 Oregon Suspends Dr Paul Thomas After Revealing a HUGE Truth to the World
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185 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
THIS IS HUGE... GOD BLESS THIS MAN WHO ACTS AS A DOCTOR IN OREGON WHO HAS NOW EXPOSED WITH 10 YEARS OF STUDIES A PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE ON THE RECORD THAT VACCINES TO MASSIVE HARM TO PEOPLE....WE MUST TAKE THIS EVIL DOWN!
God Speed
THIS IS HUGE... GOD BLESS THIS MAN WHO ACTS AS A DOCTOR IN OREGON WHO HAS NOW EXPOSED WITH 10 YEARS OF STUDIES A PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE ON THE RECORD THAT VACCINES TO MASSIVE HARM TO PEOPLE....WE MUST TAKE THIS EVIL DOWN!
God Speed
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