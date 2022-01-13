BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FAUCI AND CDC DIRECTOR ROCHELLE WALENSKY LIE UNDER OATH REGARDING VAERS COVID-19 VACCINE DEATHS
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
94 views • January 13, 2022
HealthImpactNews



CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Anthony Fauci appeared before a Senate Committee Hearing this week and lied under oath.

They both claimed that they "didn't know" how many deaths were recorded in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines, and Walensky stated the COVID-19 vaccines are "incredibly safe" and "protect us against Omicron, they protect us against Delta, they protect us against COVID."

She also stated that all reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths have been "adjudicated," when in fact not a single COVID-19 vaccine injury, let alone a death, has been tried in the Government CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program.
Keywords
cdcdeathsvaersanthony faucicovid-19 vaccinesenate committee hearinghealthimpactnewsdirector rochelle walenskylied under oath
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Cassie B.
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Can vitamin D speed up muscle recovery after intense exercise? New research offers clues

Willow Tohi
Beyond Its Spiky Skin: The Surprising Nutritional Benefits of Rambutan

Beyond Its Spiky Skin: The Surprising Nutritional Benefits of Rambutan

Coco Somers
Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy