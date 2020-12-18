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Nurse faints after front-line healthcare workers at CHI Memorial in Tennessee get their C0VID-19 vaccines.
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494 views • December 18, 2020
"A nurse fainted at a Thursday press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a Tennessee hospital.
Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover had been speaking to the media about the city’s first vaccinations of front-line health workers when she collapsed, according to
video posted by WTVC-9, the Chattanooga ABC affiliate.
About 17 minutes after receiving the Pfizer-made vaccine against COVD-19, she started feeling dizzy, apologized and fell over before she was caught by
doctors standing behind her."
Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover had been speaking to the media about the city’s first vaccinations of front-line health workers when she collapsed, according to
video posted by WTVC-9, the Chattanooga ABC affiliate.
About 17 minutes after receiving the Pfizer-made vaccine against COVD-19, she started feeling dizzy, apologized and fell over before she was caught by
doctors standing behind her."
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