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Philippe de Villiers - "S’il y avait le Puy-du-Traoré, on aurait pu rouvrir !"
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2 views • June 14, 2020
Import YT 10 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_vkYswmmtg
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Philippe de Villiers, écrivain, fondateur du Puy Du Fou et cofondateur du Vendée Globe. Ancien ministre, ancien député, ancien président de la Vendée et ancien président du Mouvement pour la France, au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio !
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Philippe de Villiers, écrivain, fondateur du Puy Du Fou et cofondateur du Vendée Globe. Ancien ministre, ancien député, ancien président de la Vendée et ancien président du Mouvement pour la France, au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio !
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