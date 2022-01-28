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When God Doesn't Make Sense // Word UP!
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10 views • January 28, 2022
Word UP! is a short-form devotional podcast with Robert Hotchkin that gets you built up and powered up with the Word of God in just a few minutes.
This episode, Robert digs into Mark 15:31-32 to reveal how too often we miss the great thing God is up to because we are looking for something that makes sense to us. God rarely does things how we think he should, but after watching this episode of Word UP! you will learn how to "rest in the mystery" of not knowing what God is doing, while also get excited that He is up to something beyond your ability to understand!
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
This episode, Robert digs into Mark 15:31-32 to reveal how too often we miss the great thing God is up to because we are looking for something that makes sense to us. God rarely does things how we think he should, but after watching this episode of Word UP! you will learn how to "rest in the mystery" of not knowing what God is doing, while also get excited that He is up to something beyond your ability to understand!
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
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