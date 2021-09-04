Horse vs Human

Dig a little deeper. Why is it being portrayed as just one thing? Why aren't they telling you about the BILLIONS of people who have been helped by this medicine?



Drugs must be tested in animals in order to get cleared for market. Sometimes the benefits seen in animals are such that the drug is also marketed for them. You know that loooooong list of side effects that you hear in every drug commercial? Sometimes those effects are seen as "beneficial" and the drug is then used for reasons other than the one it was approved for. This is called off-label prescribing and it is estimated that 70% of prescriptions are in this category. Biochemistry is complex. It is highly unlikely that a molecule will do only one single thing in the body.