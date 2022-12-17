JFK Files: A Big Nothing-Burger

The CIA & JFK
* The public deserves to know the truth.
* [Bidan] releases most of the remaining JFK files, but again punts on the most sensitive records.
* Thousands of JFK assassination files remain sealed and redacted.
* What is the government hiding after nearly 60 years?
* There is no reason to keep the truth from the American people.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 December 2022
