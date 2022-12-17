Create New Account
JFK Files: A Big Nothing-Burger
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

The CIA & JFK

* The public deserves to know the truth.

* [Bidan] releases most of the remaining JFK files, but again punts on the most sensitive records.

* Thousands of JFK assassination files remain sealed and redacted.

* What is the government hiding after nearly 60 years?

* There is no reason to keep the truth from the American people.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 December 2022

false flag, obstruction, deep state, mind control, tucker carlson, mike pompeo, joe biden, conspiracy theory, shadow government, cover up, infiltration, jfk assassination, mkultra, complicity, jack ruby, john f kennedy, lee harvey oswald, central intelligence agency, larry schnapf


