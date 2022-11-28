Create New Account
Voter at Maricopa County Board: You are Traitors to the United States Constitution
"I came here today to get an up close and personal look at the seven traitors to the United States Constitution for sitting at that desk...What are you hiding? Interference in the election is a capitol offense it's considered treason... It's obvious why you, Hobbs, and deep state Ducey are desperate to keep your cronies in office. Our country indeed has a pandemic of suspect illegally officials...We want a new 2022 state election not run by the people at this desk or Katie Hobbs."


