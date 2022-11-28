Voter at Maricopa County Board: You are Traitors to the United States Constitution

"I came here today to get an up close and personal look at the seven traitors to the United States Constitution for sitting at that desk...What are you hiding? Interference in the election is a capitol offense it's considered treason... It's obvious why you, Hobbs, and deep state Ducey are desperate to keep your cronies in office. Our country indeed has a pandemic of suspect illegally officials...We want a new 2022 state election not run by the people at this desk or Katie Hobbs."





Please also check out our newest Posts on Palbulletin.com:





SG Anon & Patriot Streetfighter: The Fall of the Cabal





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/28/sg-anon-patriot-streetfighter-the-fall-of-the-cabal/





Linda Moulton Howe interviews Marina Seren: Star Seeds and Human Hybrids





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/27/linda-moulton-howe-interviews-marina-seren-star-seeds-and-human-hybrids/





Derek Johnson: Military Occupancy & Optic Comms





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/27/derek-johnson-military-occupancy-optic-comms/





Garrett Ziegler from Marco Polo: The Crimes that we Found on the Hunter Biden Laptop





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/26/garrett-ziegler-from-marco-polo-the-crimes-that-we-found-on-the-hunter-biden-laptop/





X22 Report: Ep. 2934b – Official Secrets Ready To Be Revealed, [DS] Moves To Blackout The Information





https://palbulletin.com/2022/11/26/x22-report-ep-2934b-official-secrets-ready-to-be-revealed-ds-moves-to-blackout-the-information/





Palbulletin Telegram links:





https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/





https://t.me/palbulletin





If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin





I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.





Can contact me directly at: [email protected]





Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:





Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin





Facebook at:





https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin





Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal





Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/





Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200





Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin





Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955





Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/