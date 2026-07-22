A Civilizational Reset: Are We Near the Breaking Point? An interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Could today's overlapping crises push modern civilization beyond its limits? This discussion examines resource shortages, economic instability, and global conflict while asking whether society is approaching a historic turning point unlike anything seen before.
#Civilization #GlobalCrisis #Preparedness #Future #Geopolitics #WorldEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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