Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu - Part 2

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PART 2!!: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU
UN AGENDA 21 https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Pinbright Institute 2015 Coronavirus patent https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Annie logial Website: https://www.vigiliae.org
Somatid Cycles Gaston: http://customers.hbci.com/~wenonah/new/somatid.htm
Anne’s 5G story: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/corona-virus-fakery-and-the-link-to-5g-testing/?fbclid=IwAR2xtg4nhhggZcYe6GhWpo5uL2fDRNyST3vur9xaC9nACjpD6ZwzK9C_lU8
Library of Congress mandatory vaccines December 2019 China http://loc.gov/law/foreign-news/china-vaccine-law-passed/
Zachary K Hubbard Gematria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5Ue_QH0zPs&t=200s
Dr. Amandha Vollmer Yummy Mummy Emporium: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwOl8BHaN9Y3lZbzvkviGLQ/videos
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