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CNN 1986 Nancy Reagan Just say no campaign (CoVid Vaccines The NEW Crack)
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94 views • May 18, 2021
CNN 1986 Nancy Reagan Just say no campaign (CoVid Vaccines The NEW Crack)
FDA Saving People by Killing them.
CNN Feb 28, 2011
In September 1986, first lady Nancy Reagan
warned Americans about drugs, including a then-new drug called Crack.
FDA Warp SPEED CoVid "Vaccines" -The NEW Crack
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQXgVM30mIY
FDA Saving People by Killing them.
CNN Feb 28, 2011
In September 1986, first lady Nancy Reagan
warned Americans about drugs, including a then-new drug called Crack.
FDA Warp SPEED CoVid "Vaccines" -The NEW Crack
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQXgVM30mIY
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