Maria Zeee-Norwegians Told to Prepare for Wartime PROPERTY SEIZURES!

Daily Pulse Ep 179 | A huge win for Canadians: Court confirms Trudeau’s Emergencies Act invocation against Freedom Convoy was illegal, Norwegians have been told to prepare for wartime property seizures, and more than 10K arrests of illegal migrants have reportedly happened in Minnesota, but concerns around civil liberties for citizens continue.