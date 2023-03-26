230326 Planetary Update 1 : Economics and Conflict

Order out of Chaos. One of the many mottoes of evil doers.
Banks are failing and Navies are deploying. Nuclear exchange possible. Do not
fear though. We know we must go through this. The news updates in the video are
from March 21 to 24, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.