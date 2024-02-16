Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection? Dr. Tom Cowan with guest Michael Bryant
channel image
TowardsTheLight
264 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

I had a special guest on my livestream with me today, Michael Bryant.

We discussed his article titled "Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection?"


The article can be found here: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/lab-leak-an-elaborate-misdirection/

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket