© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Video Showing Magnets Being Attached To The Pfizer Shot Place Of Injection
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
2253 views • May 12, 2021
Another Video Showing Magnets Being Attached To The Pfizer Shot Place Of Injection
Watch also:
Could It Be???Magnet Sticks To Area Injected By The Vaccine- Are The Vaccinated Getting Microchipped?😯
https://www.brighteon.com/30b864b7-be14-4677-8a04-6253bb86b9a5
"The Covid Tests Are Magnetically Tagging You&The Vaccine Is Designed For Mass Depopulation" - Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke
https://www.brighteon.com/124661a7-0e8f-47be-9584-bbf5d1113c23
Watch also:
Could It Be???Magnet Sticks To Area Injected By The Vaccine- Are The Vaccinated Getting Microchipped?😯
https://www.brighteon.com/30b864b7-be14-4677-8a04-6253bb86b9a5
"The Covid Tests Are Magnetically Tagging You&The Vaccine Is Designed For Mass Depopulation" - Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke
https://www.brighteon.com/124661a7-0e8f-47be-9584-bbf5d1113c23
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.