Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)... 5G Connected to Biofilm & Biosensors in Bodies
channel image
Abide in Christ
45 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday
Medical Body Area Network (MBAN)... 5G Connected Biosensors in Bodies, connecting people to internet via electrical biofilm & biosensor of body connecting to satellites via metamaterials floating around in the air from Chemtrails... such as Graphene oxide and aluminum oxide
Keywords
biosensorsmbanmedical body area network5g connectedbiosensors in bodieselectrical biofilm being harvestedhuman bodies connected to internet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket